iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,191. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.12. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

