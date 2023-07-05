iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.11

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.11 and last traded at $38.59, with a volume of 69639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $766.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 255,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

