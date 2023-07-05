iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Trimmed by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 9.1% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 103.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.73. The company had a trading volume of 220,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,025. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $244.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

