iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sets New 1-Year High at $276.14

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $276.14 and last traded at $275.86, with a volume of 185210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $274.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

