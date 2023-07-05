iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,338,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

