iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $72.92. 243,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,898. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

