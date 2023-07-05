iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.72. 55,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,551. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.