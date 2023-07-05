iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.39. 401,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,886. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.64. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

