iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Trimmed by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.8% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after buying an additional 4,966,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after buying an additional 3,025,396 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,401,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,049,000 after buying an additional 1,067,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

