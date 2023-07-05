iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.7% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,205,000 after acquiring an additional 440,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,691,000 after purchasing an additional 72,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $161.59. The stock had a trading volume of 356,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,772. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.05. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $161.72.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

