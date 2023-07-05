iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 183.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 114,738 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,031,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,033 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

GOVT stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

