Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLU) Short Interest Down 30.0% in June

Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLU – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Israel Acquisitions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Israel Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in Israel Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $310,000.

Israel Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRLU opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.47. Israel Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

About Israel Acquisitions

Israel Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

