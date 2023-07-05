J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $609.50

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 609.50 ($7.74) and traded as high as GBX 685 ($8.69). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 683.50 ($8.67), with a volume of 134,820 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.88) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.12) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.03) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.08, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 717.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 611.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £860.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,260.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider John Hutson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.90), for a total value of £140,400 ($178,195.20). 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

