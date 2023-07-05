Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.55. The company had a trading volume of 254,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,624. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average is $118.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at $69,268,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,474,745 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

