Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 655 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Motors Trading Up 0.7 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

NYSE GM traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $39.24. 3,190,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,572,728. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

