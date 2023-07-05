Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after acquiring an additional 51,877,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119,195 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,347,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,039 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. 667,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,469. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

