Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $145,000 Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Up 0.8 %

AGR traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 62,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

