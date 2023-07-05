Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.39. 630,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,546. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.