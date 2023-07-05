Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 39.9% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 301.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 41.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 22.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHT stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $37.15. 20,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $1.5291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.