Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,849 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $2,488,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 608,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after buying an additional 173,951 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $47.87. 693,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.