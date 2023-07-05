Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,936 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 267,805 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 92,808 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.14. 1,609,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,675. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average of $73.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

