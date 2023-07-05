Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,443 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 158,317 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

COP traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.52. 1,133,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,287,437. The firm has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average is $106.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

