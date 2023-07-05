Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 80,267 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,267 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after buying an additional 31,151 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 550,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,462,000 after buying an additional 64,795 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 38,845 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares during the period.

XMLV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.74. 14,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $56.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.81.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

