Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $11.87

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $12.20. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 1,504 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $518.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.31% and a negative net margin of 731.63%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JANX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 27.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.