Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $11.87

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $12.20. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 1,504 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.
Janux Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $518.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JANX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 27.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.
About Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Janux Therapeutics
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Amazon Is Having Its Best Run In Years, But Should You Chase It?
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 40 (with Little in Savings)
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.