JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Friday, August 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.001264.

JD Sports Fashion Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:JDSPY opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JDSPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 220 ($2.79) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 215 ($2.73) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 215 ($2.73) to GBX 210 ($2.67) in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.