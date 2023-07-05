Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Shares Down 1.6%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 0.20 and last traded at 0.20. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.21.

Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.22.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

