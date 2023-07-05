Joystick Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.33 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Joystick has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $5.33 million and $10,671.57 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00019631 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014246 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,470.90 or 1.00038330 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Joystick

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01736752 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,027.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

