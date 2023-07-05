JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up approximately 5.8% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned 0.33% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMJ. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 405.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 128.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last 90 days.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46.

