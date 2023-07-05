JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.42 on September 1st

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of JCGI stock opened at GBX 261.72 ($3.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £217.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 272.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 325.54. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 239.50 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 447 ($5.67).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

