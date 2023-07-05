JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.42 on September 1st

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of JCGI stock opened at GBX 261.72 ($3.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £217.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 272.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 325.54. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 239.50 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 447 ($5.67).
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile
