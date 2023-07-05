JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Shares Down 0.9%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 484.50 ($6.15) and last traded at GBX 487.50 ($6.19). 498,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 251,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 492 ($6.24).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 18.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02. The company has a market cap of £743.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1,160.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 484.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 473.83.

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.