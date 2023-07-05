Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Free Report) were up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €33.60 ($36.52) and last traded at €33.54 ($36.46). Approximately 112,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.96 ($34.74).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.12.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

