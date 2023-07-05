Kaspa (KAS) Price Reaches $0.0224 on Top Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $435.55 million and $12.84 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,482,396,144 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,468,930,719.286278. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02330648 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $10,284,599.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

