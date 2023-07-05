Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires 877 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.3% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,163. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The stock has a market cap of $309.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.