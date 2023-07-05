Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Buys 4,067 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,995.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 303,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,767. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

