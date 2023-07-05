Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Buys 4,067 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $6,258,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $2,952,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 162,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 79,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. 303,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,767. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.