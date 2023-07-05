Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 2.0% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,549,000 after buying an additional 125,724 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,140,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 795,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,903,000 after buying an additional 56,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 707,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,310,000 after buying an additional 40,511 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.75. The stock had a trading volume of 320,413 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

