Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lowered its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Markel Group comprises about 0.9% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 88 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Markel Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 347 shares in the company, valued at $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

MKL traded down $5.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,364.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,049. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,458.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,346.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,333.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 78.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.