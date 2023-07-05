Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.29. 690,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,424. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

