Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,532,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,774,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of QLTA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. 11,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,175. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.04.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.