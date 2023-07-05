Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 326 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up 0.9% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Markel Group by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel Group stock traded down $5.67 on Wednesday, reaching $1,364.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,049. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,458.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,346.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,333.12.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 78.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

