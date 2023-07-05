Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 6,028 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.6% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,966. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.47. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $130.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

