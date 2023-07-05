Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.78. The company had a trading volume of 68,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,741. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.19. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

