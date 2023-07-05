Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00003076 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $572.42 million and $27.79 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013942 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000843 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 610,713,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,705,788 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

