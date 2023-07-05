KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $67.43

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.43 and traded as high as $68.60. KBC Group shares last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 130 shares trading hands.

KBC Group Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.36.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

