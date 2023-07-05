KeyCorp to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a report released on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Shares of KEY opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 63,812 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 281,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.