Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 30,515 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,377,000. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.5% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.