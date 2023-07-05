Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.9% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,514,000 after buying an additional 8,707,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. 6,934,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,458,434. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.