Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.9% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.36. 382,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,666. The stock has a market cap of $215.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.64 and a 200 day moving average of $278.46.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

