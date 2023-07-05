Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LMT traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $460.67. 78,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.83. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.