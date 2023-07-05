KickToken (KICK) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $994,307.05 and approximately $28.62 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,929,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,929,718 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,929,718.77477595. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00815595 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $28.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

